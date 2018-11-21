Spallumcheen Mayor Christine Fraser presents an appreciation gift basket to Rob Furlong of Okanagan Aggregates, who did the work on the 4.7 kilometres of upgrades to Pleasant Valley Road. The township marked the completion of the project with a small ceremony Wednesday. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Spallumcheen major road project complete

Township marks completion of Pleasant Valley Road upgrades with small ceremony

Pleasant Valley Road in the Township of Spallumcheen is a lot smoother — and safer — now that road construction is complete.

Stretching 4.7 kilometres from Highway 97A to the City of Armstrong border, the road was officially opened in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the back of the township office.

“The Pleasant Valley Road project is much more than a construction project, it’s a source of community pride,” said Mayor Christine Fraser. “The Pleasant Valley Road improvements provide a safer and smoother connection that unites our thriving community of residents, businesses, industries and agriculture.”

The $4.5-million road improvement project included resurfacing 4.7 km of road, improved traffic flow, drainage and safety measures, including shared-use shoulders and a new right-turn only traffic pattern for safety.

Two-thirds of the project funding was provided by the federal/provincial New Building Canada Fund — Small Communities Fund Program.

The township’s $1.5-million share will come from existing reserves, meaning taxes will not increase to support the project.

“The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of maintaining safe, efficient and reliable road networks that help move people and goods, link communities and keep our businesses competitive,” said François-Philippe Champagne, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities who sent along his best wishes to the residents of Spallumcheen.

“I’m very pleased that federal funding is helping make these important road improvements in Spallumcheen possible, which will make getting around the area safer and easier for residents and businesses alike for years to come.”

Added B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena: “Peoples’ safety is our top priority, and this newly completed project will improve it on Pleasant Valley Road. This is a great example of what a collaborative effort can accomplish. We will continue to work with our federal and local partners to improve safety and efficiency along our highways.”

The ribbon-cutting is the third of three public events that included two open houses to seek input on the project. Close to 20 people turned out for the ceremony, which included the township presenting a gift basket to Rob Furlong, representative of Okanagan Aggregates Ltd., who spearheaded the work on the project.

Residents, businesses, health, emergency and other services were informed with regular project updates providing the latest updates on what to expect during construction.

“Thank you to our community members, businesses, industries, agriculture and visitors for their patience during construction,” added Mayor Fraser. “We truly appreciate your support during construction.”

More than 4,000 vehicles use Pleasant Valley Road daily.


