The Township of Spallumcheen supported a request from residents to reduce the speed on a section of Lockhart Drive at the regular council meeting July 9. (Illustration submitted)

Spallumcheen reduces speed limit on Lockhart Road

A 250 metre portion of Lockhart Road will be a 30 km/h zone for child safety

Drivers will have to pay extra attention when driving through the McLeod subdivision of the Township of Spallumcheen.

Council supported the manager of operation’s recommendation to reduce the speed to 30 km/h for a 250-metre portion of Lockhart Drive at the beginning of the subdivision, as requested by locals Ian and Angie Rice, at the regular meeting July 9.

“What happens is people come up the road going really fast and then they get to a park,” said Mayor Janice Brown.

According to a letter to council from Rice, the corner of Springview Place and Lockhart Drive sees numerous vehicles traverse the bend while accelerating towards the park. The Rices said a speed detector was temporarily installed adjacent the bend to no avail.

The park is currently under a 30 km/h limit. New signage will lengthen that zone.

Ian and Angie Rice expressed concern for the safety of the children who utilize the park and bus stop near the bend and proposed that existing 50 km/h signs could easily be swapped out for new, 30 km/h indicators.

“It’s just for child safety,” Brown said.

The majority of the traffic in the area are local residents and visitors and Brown urged drivers to pay attention to the new signs.

Crime Stoppers receive signage support

Council supported the North Okanagan Crime Stopper’s request to install signage on major Spallumcheen roads and requested more information from the organization.

Related: Armstrong council supports Crime Stoppers

“A lot of calls for service already are not calls that need to be made,” Brown said. “We just have to make sure it’s not going to change our calls for service.”

Brown said council approved signage at three current Welcome to Spallumcheen signs located on Highway 97 and Highway 97A, but have requested to meet the organization for clarification on policy.

Industrial Park to receive fibre optic

The Township of Spallumcheen is working with Telus to install Fibre Optic Internet in the Spallumcheen Industrial Park at the request of local businesses.

“Our businesses came to us and said we really need fibre optic out here,” Brown said.

According to Brown, discussions coincided with upgrades on Pleasant Valley Road, which are on schedule. Fibre Optic will be available by the end of 2019.

Related: Open house explains Pleasant Valley Road project

“We’re pretty excited about that,” Brown said.

