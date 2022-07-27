Spray park popping up in various Vernon neighbourhoods

Greater Vernon Recreation Services invites residents to pop on by and visit the pop-up spray parks that are being hosted this summer… but with a change in venue.

Originally, the spray park – which features three fun characters such as Pictus the Cactus – was scheduled to be at the Kin Race Track Athletic Park each weeknight until September. However, staff have determined that more shady spaces should be used when we’re experiencing high heat events like we are this week.

Therefore, the pop-up spray parks will be on the move. Instead of using just one location this summer, staff will visit a variety of parks in Vernon. This will offer a chance to find more shade when needed, as well as easier accessibility for residents throughout the community. Each location will be used for at least one week.

“By moving the spray parks around the community, we’ll have an opportunity to reach more people, adjust accordingly to the weather forecast, and provide a more accessible summer activity for many families to enjoy,” said Shayne Wright, recreation programs manager.

Between today (Wednesday, July 27) and Friday, July 29, the pop-up park will be at Lakeview Park (3001 18th St.), between 4:30 and 7 p.m. each day. It will also be in operation Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To help residents plan their visit to the pop-up park, Recreation Services will post an announcement each Friday with the next week’s location. These posts will be found on Recreation Services’ website (gvrec.ca) and on its social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter). The Morning Star will also share the locations on its website vernonmorningstar.com and social media pages.

The spray parks will remain Monday to Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. However, based on staff availability, additional spray park times may be added. It should also be noted that spray park schedules may be adjusted for weather and staffing.

Spray park hosts will be on site to monitor safe use of the spray park features, however, please note that child minding is not provided.

Recreation Services thanks everyone for their patience and understanding of these changes.

READ MORE: Vernon pop-up spray park cooling down citizens

READ MORE: Okanagan heat warning prompts tips to stay cool

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Heat waveOutdoors and RecreationVernon