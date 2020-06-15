Among road and sidewalk repairs along 32nd Avenue in Vernon, a signal light will be installed at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and 34th Street. (Google Maps) Among road and sidewalk repairs along 32nd Avenue in Vernon, a signal light will be installed at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and 34th Street. (Google Maps)

Street light, road repairs coming to busy Vernon intersection

The 32nd Avenue Reconstruction Project takes off June 15

The 32nd Avenue Reconstruction Project is underway as of Monday, June 15.

The project, between 33rd and 35th streets, will see around 285 metres of road, water main, storm sewer and sanitary sewer replaced, along with some sidewalk upgrades and the installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and 34th Street.

Full road closures will be in effect along portions of 32nd Avenue in a staged approach.

Detours will be made available along 31st and 35th avenues.

Access to businesses will remain open to pedestrians.

The project is expected to be completed in October.

The City of Vernon reminds motorists and pedestrians to obey all traffic control signs and to slow down in work zones.

