Vernon Sun-FM personalities Jerhett Schafer and Betty Selin (top) and April Lyn are victims of a format change. The station will become Vernon’s Pure Country 105.7 at noon Thursday, Nov. 19 minus the three hosts. (Photos contributed)

Vernon Sun-FM personalities Jerhett Schafer and Betty Selin (top) and April Lyn are victims of a format change. The station will become Vernon’s Pure Country 105.7 at noon Thursday, Nov. 19 minus the three hosts. (Photos contributed)

Sun sets on Vernon radio station format, personalities

Vernon’s Sun-FM to become country music format Thursday, Nov. 19; three DJs released

Country music radio will hit the Vernon airwaves Thursday, Nov. 19.

And it does so at the expense of three on-air personalities.

Bell Media general manager Ken Kilcullen said in a memo acquired by Black Press that Bell will unveil The New Pure Country 105.7 at noon Thursday which, at the present, is known as Sun-FM.

“This move brings together one of Canada’s most recognized brands with the personalities, music and unique local style in Vernon,” wrote Kilcullen.

The station has been broadcasting as Sun-FM for nearly two decades. The current format is Today’s Contemporary Hits.

Sunrise Show morning co-hosts Jerhett Schafer and Betty Selin, and afternoon host April Lyn, have been let go. Selin has been with the station for parts of five decades. She was with the station in the late 1970s and early 1980s when it was known as CKAL-1050 AM.

Kilcullen says weekdays with the new country station will start with a new morning show.

“We have started the search for the next morning star,” said Kilcullen. “In the meantime, award-winning announcer Bobby Bones will take on double duty with the morning show and regular evening spot.”

The afternoon show will be anchored by radio veteran Roo Phelps. Shannon Ella will handle the midday slot.

Weekend will feature the Bobby Bones Top 30, Nothing But ‘90s, the Saturday Night House Party, Women of Country and the Pure Country Countdown.

“Pure Country 105.7 is ‘Hometown Pure,’ and now with a direct link to the hottest artists in the world with the exciting promotions and live events that Pure Country and iHeartRadio brings,” Kilcullen said.

“It is truly a best of both worlds situation, where we are blending our intensely local programming with a brand that is instantly recognized for its connection to celebrities and entertainment elements that reach far beyond our local market.”

This will be the third kick at the country market for the station.

CKAL-1050 A.M. played country in the 1970s and ‘80s before going to a pop format. The station moved from Clerke Road in Coldstream to its present downtown location in the 1980s and was CICF-AM 1050 Country for parts of the ‘80s and ‘90s before becoming Mix 105 AM. Mix then became Sun-FM.

Radio

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Safe paddling corridor considered for Kalamalka Lake next year
Next story
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Just Posted

Sun-FM in Vernon is changing its format to country music as of 12 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. The change has cost the station’s three live on-air personalities their jobs.(Google Maps)
Sun sets on Vernon radio station format, personalities

Vernon’s Sun-FM to become country music format Thursday, Nov. 19; three DJs released

Safe paddling corridor considered for Kalamalka Lake next year

Greater Vernon Advisory Committee recommends adding the $100K project to the RDNO’s 2021 budget

George Lezard, 48, was last seen in Vernon Nov. 15, 2020. Police are seeking help in locating the Vernon man and are concerned for his well-being. (RCMP photo)
Police seek help finding missing Vernon man

George Ryan Lezard, 48, was last seen in Vernon on Sunday, Nov. 15.

A river flows through a Canadian Lakeview Estates resident's yard following a watermain break Tuesday, Nov. 17. (Jacqueline Barnett photo)
Water being restored for Vernon neighbourhood

Pipe break leaves Canadian Lakeview Estates residents dry for 24 hours

Vernon bowler Alex Kazimer from Lincoln Lanes qualified for the three-man Team B.C. squad that will compete at the National Youth Challenge, scheduled for March 2021 in Winnipeg, COVID-depending. (Photo contributed)
Vernon bowler qualifies for provincial squad

Alex Kazimer on three-man Team B.C. that will compete at Youth Challenge nationals in Winnipeg

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

Terry Teegee has been re-elected B.C. Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Teegee defeats Cheryl Casimer in assembly’s first virtual election

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

(Black Press Media files)
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake detected on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, is shown in pink. (Earthquakes Canada)
4.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii

Event happened about 40 kilometres southwest of Village of Queen Charlotte

KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence concept render. (Contributed)
Kelowna council approves plane-shaped aviation museum

The 60,000-square-foot facility will feature two hangars for heritage aircraft displays

(Pxfuel)
46% of Canadians’ daily calories come from ‘ultra-processed’ food: Stats Can

Ultra-processed refers to foods that are ‘mainly formulations of industrial ingredients’

Premier John Horgan and a handful of MLAs attend in person for the first COVID-19 sitting of the B.C. legislature, March 23, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. legislature resumes Dec. 7 to vote on COVID-19 payments

MLAs, cabinet to be sworn in next week, John Horgan says

Most Read