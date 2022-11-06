Crews on scene of house fire in Coldstream

Coldstream Fire Department is on scene of a house fire on Cherry Lane.
Husband Rd. is currently closed to traffic at Kalamalka Rd.
Vernon Morning Star has confirmed the home owner got out safely.
