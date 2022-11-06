Crews responding to a house fire on Cherry Lane in Coldstream (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Crews on scene of house fire in Coldstream

The owner made it out safely

  • Nov. 6, 2022 10:15 a.m.
  • News

Coldstream Fire Department is on scene of a house fire on Cherry Lane.

Husband Rd. is currently closed to traffic at Kalamalka Rd.

Vernon Morning Star has confirmed the home owner got out safely.

