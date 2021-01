Vernon crews estimate 4-5 hours to repair break on easement on Mission Road

City of Vernon crews are working to repair a water main break in the 1400 block of Mission Road Jan. 13, 2021. (City of Vernon)

Water service is interrupted for around 20 homes on Commonage Place while city crews work to repair a water main break.

City of Vernon crews estimates repairs in the 1400 block of Mission Road will take approximately four to five hours to complete Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

The city will provide more information as it becomes available and apologizes for inconveniences.

