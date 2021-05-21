Taps switched for Vernon water users

Water sources are now back to normal following some operational repairs this week in Vernon. (File photo)

Repairs have been completed, allowing normal water supplies to flow freely again.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has turned the Kalamalka Lake water source back on effective Friday, May 21, 2021, for Greater Vernon Water users.

“GVW is now returning to normal operations by supplying water from our two sources; the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant supplied by Duteau Creek and the Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant supplied by Kalamalka Lake,” the regional district said.

Meanwhile residents are urged to conserve water as much as possible due to an unseasonably dry spring.

