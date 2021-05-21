Water sources are now back to normal following some operational repairs this week in Vernon. (File photo)

Water sources are now back to normal following some operational repairs this week in Vernon. (File photo)

Taps switched for Vernon water users

Kalamalka Lake source back on following repairs

Repairs have been completed, allowing normal water supplies to flow freely again.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has turned the Kalamalka Lake water source back on effective Friday, May 21, 2021, for Greater Vernon Water users.

“GVW is now returning to normal operations by supplying water from our two sources; the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant supplied by Duteau Creek and the Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant supplied by Kalamalka Lake,” the regional district said.

READ MORE: Kalamalka water source turning off for repairs starting Monday

Meanwhile residents are urged to conserve water as much as possible due to an unseasonably dry spring.

READ MORE: Greater Vernon Water bracing for dry summmer

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Drinking water

Previous story
Abbotsford councillor’s post about Nazi Germany puts her in hot water

Just Posted

Water sources are now back to normal following some operational repairs this week in Vernon. (File photo)
Taps switched for Vernon water users

Kalamalka Lake source back on following repairs

Paramedics responded to 316 overdose calls in Vernon in 2020, representing a 28 per cent rise over 2019, according to BC Emergency Health Services data. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Overdose calls in Vernon rose 28 per cent in 2020

Meanwhile, Lake Country’s overdose calls roughly doubled last year over 2019.

Cody Epema, the Vernon library's tech guru, is ready to open up the branch's new inspiration lab June 1, including the lab's Cricut Maker station. The Cricut is a high-tech and precise cutting, drawing, and scoring machine. It can cut hundreds of different materials accurately and quickly, from the most delicate paper and fabric to matboard and even faux leather. (ORL photo)
New digital tech to be unveiled at Vernon library next month

Okanagan Regional Library opening Inspiration Lab June 1

The District of Lake Country wants residents to get engaged in the process of creating a new liquid waste management plan. To that end, a staff member wearing a poop emoji costume went for a around town to spread awareness Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Contributed)
Let’s talk poop: Lake Country

District sewage system at capacity, residents surveyed on options

Sparkling Hill Resort in Vernon is planning activities ahead of Global Wellness Day June 12, 2021. (@stylist.thi - Facebook)
Vernon resort reinvigorates wellness journeys

Sparkling Hills to celebrate Global Wellness Day with activities, in-person, online

Ranchero resident Cody Krabbendam proudly displays the Lifesaving Society awards he recently received for a rescuing another boy while swimming at Sicamous Beach in July 2020. (Contributed)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan, from May 16 to 21

Police say Chris Saccoccia or “Chris Sky” is facing three charges in relation to uttering death threats and assault. (Facebook/Chris Sky)
Chris Sky, vocal anti-masker, charged with death threats ahead of speaking in Kelowna

Police received a report Wednesday saying that Sky threatened to shoot elected officials and a member of the public

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Canada extends ban on direct flights from India, Pakistan by 30 more days

Transport Canada says barring flights from those two countries is necessary to protect the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Abbotsford Coun. Brenda Falk has come under fire for a meme she shared on her Facebook page that some people believe compares current COVID-19 restrictions to life in Nazi Germany.
Abbotsford councillor’s post about Nazi Germany puts her in hot water

Some believe shared meme compares COVID-19 restrictions to Nazi Germany, Falk resigns from slate

A map showing COVID-19case rates in the Central Okanagan. (BCCDC)
Nearly half of Central Okanagan adults have received 1st dose of COVID vaccine

Vaccination rate low, case count high in Rutland

A health care worker prepares to test a Coastal GasLink field worker for COVID-19. (Coastal GasLink photo)
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 days paid sick leave for COVID-19

The province says it plans the bridge the pandemic legislation into a permanent sick leave program for ‘any illness or injury’

A vehicle left the road and took out a utility pole in Osoyoos on Friday morning, May 21, 2021. (RCMP)
Osoyoos man destroys power pole in collision, knocks out power

The driver claims he swerved to avoid deer; police say speed was likely a factor

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Canada’s Erin Brockovich

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Holland America Volendam carries passengers from Seattle to Ketchikan, Alaska for scenic tours. A 19th century U.S. shipping law has required foreign vessels to stop at a B.C. port in between. (Holland America Line)
Seattle-Alaska cruise ships gear up to bypass B.C. ports this summer

Ottawa’s COVID-19 ban until March 2022 pushes U.S. to act

Most Read