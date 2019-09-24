Tickets still available for Vernon fundraising dance

Event held in memory of Ruth Blencoe to raise funds for revival of the Christmas Lunch event

A memorial and fundraising dance is being held in memory of Vernon’s Ruth Blencoe in order to help bring back one of her favourite annual events, the Christmas Lunch, which would be called the Blencoe Christmas Lunch. (Photo - submitted)

Tickets are still available for a fundraising event being held in memory of a popular dance instructor.

The Dancing In The Moonlight country dance featuring Lee Dinwoodie is set for Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Schubert Centre. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the dance begins at 8 p.m.

The dance will help raise funds for the Blencoe Christmas Lunch, the favourite non-dancing event of local instructor Ruth Blencoe, also a former Kindale Developmental Association employee, who was killed in a car accident in February.

The Christmas Lunch was a catered feast held annually at the Vernon Recreation Complex. Blencoe’s widower, George, said his wife loved seeing the joy that the celebration brought to a segment of the population in the community often forgotten at Christmas.

George hopes to bring the event back as the Blencoe Christmas Lunch.

The dance will help raise funds for the lunch.

Tickets are $30 in advance from Bannister Honda, White House Mortgages and the Schubert Centre. The price for tickets at the door will be $40.

