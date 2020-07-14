A preliminary layout concept of Vernon’s new city centre park. (City of Vernon photo)

Time’s running out for say in new Vernon park

A survey seeking input on the city’s new park design is set to close on July 20

There’s only one more week for Vernonites to have their say in what a future park could look like.

A short survey is available online at engagevernon.ca to gather input on the design and amenities of a new City Centre park. It will remain open until July 20.

Conceptual designs will be created based on public feedback and will go before council in the fall to determine the park’s final design.

Located beside the Vernon Visitor Information Centre, the new park will be a hub for the community as it’s next to the Polson Greenway, which connects pedestrians and cyclists to uptown and downtown locations including Polson Park, Kin Race Track Park and many amenities within a 10-minute walk.

Surrounded by houses, apartments and businesses, the new park will serve as a destination spot for residents and tourists alike.

READ MORE: Public input sought on new park in Vernon city centre

READ MORE: COVID-19 cancels 2 main Armstrong-Spallumcheen events

