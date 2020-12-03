Township adds table in memory of Spallumcheen volunteer

Armstrong Regional Cooperative honours the late Rhonda Burr with table in McLeod Park in her name

The late Rhonda Burr’s husband Bill, centre, was present for the unveiling of a new table in Spallumcheen’s McLeod Park in memory of his wife by Armstrong Regional Cooperative board president Hugh Chalmers, left, and past member Narin von Hahn. (ARC photo)

Rhonda Burr sat around many tables in her life, assisting or spearheading projects for the betterment of her Armstrong-Spallumcheen community.

Burr, a Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Award winner in 2012 for her years of volunteer service who died in November 2019, was also a very respected leader at the Armstrong Regional Cooperative Board.

She humbly declined any recognition for the difference she made in her community over the years, so the Armstrong Regional Co-op collaborated with her husband Bill to come up with something useful to commemorate her contributions.

As a result, the decision was made to have a table built and placed in Burr’s memory located in Spallumcheen’s McLeod Park where she and Bill raised their family.

“Rhonda was a tireless proponent for the Armstrong Regional Co-op and co-operatives in general,” said Jeff Payne, Armstrong Regional Co-op general manager. “Her belief in the cooperative business model was something she was proud to share with others and was a mentor to many.”

Nairn von Hahn, Co-op board member, said, “It’s our hope that people can sit awhile and remember a remarkable lady.”

READ MORE: Passionate Spallumcheen volunteer earns Jubilee medal

READ MORE: Rhonda Burr



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Service