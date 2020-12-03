Township adds table in memory of Spallumcheen volunteer

Rhonda Burr sat around many tables in her life, assisting or spearheading projects for the betterment of her Armstrong-Spallumcheen community.
Burr, a Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Award winner in 2012 for her years of volunteer service who died in November 2019, was also a very respected leader at the Armstrong Regional Cooperative Board.
She humbly declined any recognition for the difference she made in her community over the years, so the Armstrong Regional Co-op collaborated with her husband Bill to come up with something useful to commemorate her contributions.
As a result, the decision was made to have a table built and placed in Burr’s memory located in Spallumcheen’s McLeod Park where she and Bill raised their family.
“Rhonda was a tireless proponent for the Armstrong Regional Co-op and co-operatives in general,” said Jeff Payne, Armstrong Regional Co-op general manager. “Her belief in the cooperative business model was something she was proud to share with others and was a mentor to many.”
Nairn von Hahn, Co-op board member, said, “It’s our hope that people can sit awhile and remember a remarkable lady.”
