Township wildfire held, Coldstream blaze extinguished

Vlem Creek fire estimated at three hectares in size; Cosens Creek fire classified as out by B.C. Wildfire

The Cosens Creek wildfire in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park in Coldstream, which began Friday, Aug. 19, has been classified as out as of Sunday, Aug. 21. (Coldstream Fire Department photo)

Vlem Creek wildfire in the Township of Spallumcheen is being held, while the Cosens Creek wildfire near Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park is out.

B.C. Wildfire Service fire information officer Shaelee Stearns provided an update on both blazes Sunday, Aug. 21, just before 3 p.m.

“Vlem Creek is estimated at three hectares in size,” said Stearns. “Today, we have 25 personnel on the ground carrying out fire suppression tactics and working to reinforce the guards they are putting in with heavy machinery. It’s now classified as being held.”

The Township of Spallumcheen activated a Level 1 Emergency Operation Centre due to the fire Saturday, Aug. 20. The township said in a release Sunday B.C. Wildfire is not anticipating any further growth of the fire.

“The Cosens Creek wildfire is now out, that’s why you can no longer see it on (B.C. Wildfire) map,” added Stearns. “It’s fully extinguished and crews have ensured there is no further fire spread.”

Both fires broke out Friday, Aug. 19.

Stearns said a new fire in the North Shuswap began late Saturday afternoon-early evening north of Celista in the north Shuswap region.

As of Sunday, it was half-a-hectare in size with four personnel and a water tender working on the blaze.

bc wildfiresNorth Okanagan Regional District