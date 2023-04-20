Traffic light work to test Vernon drivers’ 4-way stop skills

Lights will be out around town for 3 weeks starting Monday

Motorists are advised that traffic signal testing will be taking place across Vernon starting Monday, April 24.

Technicians will be testing all city-owned traffic signalized intersections over the next three weeks and will be working on site between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily.

The testing will require each intersection to be temporarily placed into four-way flash mode.

“Motorists are asked to slow down and use extra caution when approaching an intersection that is being tested,” the city said. “When intersection traffic control lights are flashing red, they must be treated as a four-way stop, as per the Motor Vehicle Act of British Columbia.

“The city thanks everyone for their patience while this work is being completed.”

