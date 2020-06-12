Truck fire on 32nd Street in Vernon. Jenny Smith, Vernon Morning Star.

Truck hits pot hole, catches fire in Vernon

A woman had been driving her truck alongside her goat

Fire crews were called to the Dairy Queen on 32nd Street for reports of a blaze inside a vehicle.

When crews arrived on scene they discovered a woman with a goat standing in the parking lot next to a blue truck that was filled with smoke.

Shanda Hill said she was driving on 32nd Street when she hit a pot hole which somehow ignited a fire in her truck’s engine.

“If someone else hits it, it’s going to take out their car,” Hill said.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

It’s unclear when the pot hole will be fixed.

fire

