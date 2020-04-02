Two cars collide on 25th Avenue in Vernon

The crash left one vehicle on its side; no injuries are known at this time

A two-vehicle crash took place at 25th Avenue and 43rd Street in Vernon Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on 25th Avenue in Vernon Thursday morning.

The incident took place just before 8 a.m. in front of the Petro-Canada gas station, at the intersection of 43rd Street and 25th Avenue. One car was left on its side while the other suffered damage, its front bumper torn off.

Vernon fire, police and ambulance crews attended the scene. No occupants in either vehicle were injured, according to the fire captain.

The eastbound lane was blocked by the accident scene, and crew members directed single-lane alternating traffic.

Two vehicle incident on 25th Ave and 43rd Street. Truck is on its side. Traffic is moving slowly. Fire is on scene helping ensure it stays moving. More to come. pic.twitter.com/iV8BnOqK8y — CaitlinClow (@caitleerach) April 2, 2020

Brendan Shykora

auto accident