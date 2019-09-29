The Vernon Vipers are slated to be on hand to help draw people into the 18th annual United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast Thursday morning at the Prestige Vernon Lodge Hotel. (Morning Star - file photo)

United Way Drive Thru Breakfast hits Vernon

The 18th annual fundraiser is slated from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday at the Prestige Vernon Lodge

One of Greater Vernon’s most popular breakfast events returns Thursday.

The 18th annual United Way Drive Thru Breakfast runs at the Prestige Vernon Lodge Hotel parking lot from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Make a donation to purchase one of the 900 breakfast bags and you’ll not only help the United Way programs locally, but you could also win one of a handful of terrific prizes.

“All donations stay local, supporting the United Way’s community fund which supports more than 20 charity programs and 25,000+ vulnerable children, youth, families and seniors in the North Okanagan region,” said Marianne Dahl, marketing and events manager for United Way Southern Interior B.C.

Last year’s event in Vernon raised more than $10,500.

READ MORE: Okanagan United Ways to join forces in 2019

READ MORE: United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap breakfast bags big bucks

The bags are filled with donated items from local companies. Buy a bag and you’ll receive fruit, fruit bars or juice, yogurt, small bag of potato chips, toothbrush and toothpaste, coupons, note pads and health packs.

Also, in randomly selected bags, will be a prize of a two-night stay at the Prestige Waterfront Resort in Sooke, and a one-night stay with $50 restaurant credit at the Prestige Vernon Lodge.

Do not be surprised if you see members of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP detachment on hand. They are there to help squeegee your windows clean.

Coffee from Tim Hortons and treats for your dog will also be available.

