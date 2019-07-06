Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre. (Contributed)

Upgrades planned for performing arts centre

The Greater Vernon Advisory Committee to provice $30,000 for upgrades

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

Major upgrades are happening at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre.

The Greater Vernon Advisory Committee has agreed to provide $30,000 to resurface the stage loading bay, stage electrical upgrades and sound board replacement as part of the stage floor replacement project.

“The additional investment will provide the financial leverage to enable the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Society to submit a funding application to the 2018/19 fiscal intake of the federal Cultural Spaces program in the amount of $75,000,” said Tannis Nelson, the Regional District of North Okanagan’s community services manager.

“This funding will be used to replace a good portion of the original theatre equipment which is now antiquated and beginning to fail.”

Upgrades planned for performing arts centre

