The remnants of a suspicious car fire can be seen on Louis Road off Westside Road. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for more witnesses or information regarding the blaze, which was called in Sunday, Sept. 20, at 5:14 a.m. (Leo Louis photo)

Vehicle fire on OKIB land deemed suspicious

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP investigating after vehicle on fire discovered Sunday, Sept. 20

Police are investigating a suspicious car fire off Westside Road and are asking for the public’s help.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a vehicle fire on Louis Estates Road, just off Westside Road, at 5:14 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.

Fire crews managed to extinguish the blaze, which is believed to be suspicious in nature, and officers secured the potential crime scene.

“The ongoing investigation, which is being supported by the Vernon North Okanagan General Investigation Section and the BC RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section, is in its early stages,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, or you have any information that may assist investigators, you are asked to call the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or you can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

