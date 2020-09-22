Wanted man with violent past might be in Okanagan

RCMP asking for public’s help in locating Roy Andrew

A man wanted by police is believed to be in the North Okanagan and Kelowna area and the RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Roy Albert Andrew is wanted by police for multiple offences, including: assault, uttering threats against a person and property, breach of undertaking, failing to comply with undertaking and mischief.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have attempted multiple times to locate Andrew without success and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Andrew is described as:

  • 5’11 inches tall
  • 198 pounds
  • brown hair and blue eyes

“Roy Andrew is considered violent. Do not attempt to make contact with or apprehend this individual,” RCMP media relations Const. Chris Terleski said.

Anyone with information regarding Andrew is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

READ MORE: Stolen vehicle recovered from site of Vernon manhunt for wanted man

READ MORE: Truck, Shuswap police vehicle collide during arrest of wanted man

