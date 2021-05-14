Vernon artist offers cash reward for missing painting

Vernon-based artist Patricia Neil Lawton is offering a cash reward to the person who can find her missing painting. (Contributed)

A Vernon-based artist is offering a cash reward for the person who returns a painting that’s been missing for more than two years.

When Patricia Neil Lawton was downsizing, she didn’t know what to do with all of her creations.

Luckily, her friends came to her aid and offered to store her paintings until she was settled.

But not all were returned and no one seems to know where it is.

“It’s just disappeared,” Neil Lawton said of the portrait of Vernon cowboy Billy Muir.

“Some has to have the painting,” she said of the nearly two-decade-old painting.

Neil Lawton is offering a cash reward to anyone who may find the beloved work of art.

If you have any information, call 250-550-7923.

