Vernon awards sustainability

Two groups, individual the successful applicants for City of Vernon sustainability grants

Developing a community garden has earned a Vernon townhouse complex a Sustainability Grant from the City of Vernon. (Debbie Hartwig – file photo)

Two organizations and individuals have received grants as Vernon residents take further steps to help foster a more sustainable future.

The City of Vernon’s Sustainability Grants Program is directed at encouraging, facilitating and accelerating sustainability projects led by residents, youth, non-profit organizations and community groups.

Those receiving funding include:

• Pollinator Pathway Project: SENS ($1,000);

The Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) requested funding to spread awareness and education about the local Pollinator Pathway Project. This project will educate citizens about the importance of pollinators and their environment, and encourages the planting of native species whenever possible, with the goal of weaving a ‘pollinator pathway’ through the community.

• Community Garden: Green Timbers ($500):

Green Timbers requested funding for the development of a community garden, rain gardens, and edible landscaping at the townhouse complex off 43rd Avenue. The project will help educate residents on the power of local food production, reducing waste, reusing ‘waste’ (composting), eliminating chemical inputs and increasing urban biodiversity.

• Nurses, Citizen Science and Climate Change: Hannah Rempel ($500);

Rempel requested funding to help understand the nurse’s perspective of utilizing nurses as citizen science participants in response to climate change and its impacts on community health. Rempel will be interviewing nurses and seeking their perspectives on using citizen science as a response to climate action in Vernon.

A second round of funding will be available in the fall. Interested applicants will be able to submit their projects for consideration between Sept.22 – Oct. 24.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Communities step up for B.C. Trails Day

READ MORE: Armstrong students exhibit Diversity with pride

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Charity and DonationsCity CouncilEnvironmentVernon