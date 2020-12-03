Vernon bowling centre suspends adult league play

Lincoln Lanes has suspended adult league play for the time being as per the latest provincial health order. Youth leagues and public bowling are still permitted. (Morning Star file photo)

Adult league play has been suspended at Vernon’s bowling centre, Lincoln Lanes.

In an announcement on its Facebook page Thursday, Dec. 3, Lincoln Lanes said “as per the latest provincial health order, all adult league play is suspended.”

“Right now, our youth leagues are allowed to continue,” said the lanes. “There is an update due on Monday (Dec. 7) and this may change. This is a constantly evolving situation. It’s almost one day at a time.”

Lincoln Lanes, as of Thursday, is open for limited hours of public bowling Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. provided people are from the same immediate household or core bubble.

“We are following the rules laid out by the provincial health officer,” said the lanes.

Masks are mandatory.

