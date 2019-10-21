Vernon business not zoned for growing pot: city

Water remains shut off at sports store after deemed risk to city supply

A business on Okanagan Landing Road had its water cut by bylaw on Oct. 7, 2019, after a parcel was found being used as a grow operation. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Water remains shut off for an Okanagan Landing business after City of Vernon Bylaw posted a notice in the front door saying it was “found to contain a cannabis grow operation.”

Bylaw served a “Discontinuance of Service” notice on Oct. 7, after building inspector Dan Gellein determined there was a risk of contamination to the city’s water distribution.

“There is no apparent mechanism to prevent back-flow into the city’s water distribution from the parcel,” the notice reads.

“The water is still shut off and in order for the service to be restored, the steps outlined in our earlier message would have to be completed in accordance with the BC Plumbing Code,” city communications manager Christy Poirier said Friday.

As part of the Safe Premises Bylaw issued on Oct. 7, no person may occupy the premises until repairs of the unauthorized alterations are completed by a licensed professional.

The property is zoned for Airport Industrial and “Cannabis Cultivation and Processing Facilities are not permitted uses in the I2-Airport Industrial zone,” Poirier said.

Vernon RCMP media relations officer Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy said police can’t provide a statement on the cannabis grow operation as “it appears to be a bylaws matter,” and the city is unable to provide any further statements at this time.

Students next door at the Okanagan College Aerospace Campus had their “hunches,” said student Karan Sian.

“There’s nothing really coming in or going out and there was only like two people chilling in the hanger,” he said.

