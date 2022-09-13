The City of Vernon is lifting its campfire ban effective noon Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)

The City of Vernon is lifting its campfire ban effective noon Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)

Vernon campfire ban lifting tomorrow

As of Tuesday, Vernon’s fire danger rating is listed as moderate.

The City of Vernon’s campfire ban will come to an end at noon Wednesday, Sept. 14.

According to a city press release, the ban is being lifted as rain and cooler temperatures have reduced the risk of wildfires in the city.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 13, Vernon’s fire danger rating is listed as moderate.

“Please continue to use care and caution if enjoying a campfire. It’s a requirement that fires not be left unattended and that they are fully extinguished before leaving the site,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “We appreciate everyone’s help in keeping our community safe and for practicing fire safe behaviours.”

Those choosing to have a small campfire are reminded to:

• Only burn dry, seasoned wood

• Never leave a fire unattended

• Be mindful of smoke’s impact on neighbours; don’t allow dense smoke or noxious odours

• Keep water or a hand tool nearby at all times when the campfire is lit

• Ensure the fire is fully doused before walking away at the end of your time outside

For more information on fire safety, visit vernon.ca or follow Vernon Fire Rescue Services on Facebook or Instagram.

