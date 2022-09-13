The Alertable app transmits emergency notifications affecting a specified area. (File photo)

Vernon launches emergency alert system

Alertable provides trusted, accurate and timely information in the event of an emergency

The City of Vernon is rolling out a new alert system that will allow it to distribute critical information in the event of an emergency.

Alertable is a digital notification system that sends direct messages to subscribers through a phone app, by text message or by email related to large scale emergencies such as wildfires, floods or other hazards that may occur within city boundaries.

At times when residents need to shelter in place or evacuate, the Alertable notifications can provide the timely and accurate information they need to be aware of the situation and take action to keep themselves safe.

“In order to receive these notifications from the City of Vernon, you must subscribe to Alertable and choose your preferred method of communication. There is no cost to the public to receive these notifications and signing up is easy,” said Sue Saunders, emergency program coordinator. “The city encourages all residents to subscribe today.”

Only critical notifications such as an evacuation order will be delivered by a phone call or text message. However, all types of notifications will be sent via the Alertable smart phone app, email, alertable.ca, home speaker systems and social media.

The smart phone app is the recommended option for using the system. It allows users to access DriveBC and Environment Canada weather alerts on their device.

Upon singing up for Alertable, follow Vernon, BC to receive notifications for emergency situations within the city’s municipal boundary.

The Alertable system is made in Canada and provides many options to receive direct notifications, which are fast, reliable and easy to see and hear. Notifications can also be personalized by type and severity.

For information on how to subscribe or to download the free Alertable app, visit vernon.ca/alertable.

READ MORE: CSRD launches new emergency alert system

READ MORE: Funding enhances Vernon-Monashee emergency centres

