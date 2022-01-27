Vernon childcare facilities on target

City of Vernon says projects near rec centre and Lakers Clubhouse are on time and budget

Work on a new childcare facility in Okanagan Landing at Lakers Clubhouse continues. The facility, along with one other near the Vernon Recreation Complex, expects to be open by end of summer. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Two City of Vernon child care space creation projects are rounding into shape.

Facilities near the Vernon Recreation Complex and Lakers Clubhouse are under construction.

“Three months into the building phase, both child care facility builds are on target and on budget,” said Shayne Wright, community manager of recreation. “We hope to have them both finished in August to be ready for kids in September.”

The Recreation Complex Child Care Facility on the south end of the grounds along 35th Avenue is being built by Sawchuk Developments, which completed the foundation and started the floor slab preparations before Christmas.

City crews installed service connections from the road to the property line and will be returning to do the connections to the building once the facility walls are up.

Due to the extreme weather with cold and snow, the floor slab pour was delayed until mid-January. The facility walls have been pre-assembled on site, during the floor slab prep, and are planned to be in place by the end of this month.

The one-storey building is intended to have the capacity for 100 children aged 30 months to school age and 24 children under 36 months.

The one-storey Lakers Child Care Facility on Cummins Road in Okanagan Landing is being built by ANR Construction and they have already framed most of the walls. ANR completed the foundation at the end of November and poured the slab floor in early December prior to the cold weather.

ANR has coordinated with city crews to install service connections when time and the weather permits. The facility is scheduled to have the roof installed by the end of January.

It will be intended for 50 kids aged 30 months to school age and 36 children under 36 months.

The two facilities will be operated by the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, but no official names have been chosen yet.

