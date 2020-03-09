Vernon club lands aircraft models at mall

The Vernon Radio Control Aeromodelers Society will land their models at the Village Green Mall on March 13, 2020. (Contributed)

The Vernon Radio Control Aeromodelers Society are grounding their aircraft temporarily for a weekend showcase at the Village Green Shopping Centre.

Roger Martens, president of VRACS, said the annual display at the mall may help spark interest in the club that has been around since the ’60s.

The mall show has been a traditional event for VRACS for nearly 30 years. Club members have several of their models on display and are on site to answer questions about their aircraft, the club and a variety of competitions and events they have coming up.

“These are fairly big, complicated and expensive airplanes,” Martens said. “There’s around $10,000 invested in each one.”

“There are lots that are smaller and cheaper, and this and that, but they can be as complicated as you want to make them.”

VRACS currently has around 85 active members, but Martens said at one point, the club had around 150.

“We just like to generate interest and get young people interested in a hobby,” Martens said, noting several of the club’s members are aging out and retiring their models.

The VRACS have two major events coming up. A skills masters qualifier will run in July at the club’s 700-foot long runway and clubhouse north of Vernon by Swan Lake. A four-day event is also slated to run alongside Armstrong’s Interior Provincial Exhibition in September.

But first up: the mall show March 13-15.

Volunteers will be on hand 9-9 p.m. Friday, March 13; 9-5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14; and 11-2 p.m. Sunday, March 15.

For more information on the Vernon Radio Control Aeromodelers Society, visit vrcas.org.

