Vernon cops arrest ‘prolific offender’ after evasion attempt

A 25-year-old Vernon man was arrested Nov. 17

A prolific property crime offender with multiple court ordered conditions was arrested in connection to a recent break and enter, theft and arson after an attempt to evade police.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was called to a residence located in the 6900 block of Marshall Rd Vernon, just before 3 a.m. Nov. 16, where a home owner was awoken by the sounds of his vehicle being stolen after a break and enter to his home. Shortly after the break and enter occurred, the stolen vehicle was located and fled from police. The vehicle was located minutes after engulfed in flames near Okanagan Landing School.

Related: Vehicle goes up in flames at Okanagan Landing School parking lot

“Numerous police officers were tasked with investigating this particular incident and through that, a suspect was identified as a known prolific offender in the Vernon area,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “This particular incident is a good example of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s commitment to reducing crime through prolific and priority offender management.”

On Nov. 17, just before 1 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Crime Reduction Unit observed the suspect operating a motor vehicle in a drive through, in the Okanagan Landing area of Vernon, where an attempt to arrest was made. The suspect drove the vehicle over two curbs and into a neighbouring parking lot at a high speed evading police.

Shortly after, the man was located a second time in the 4100 block of 24th Ave, where he fled from police on foot. The suspect led police on a short pursuit over fences and through a creek where he was ultimately apprehended and taken into custody without injury.

Sheldon Veness, a 25-year-old Vernon man, has been charged with break and enter, theft of motor vehicle, arson, dangerous driving, flight from police and three counts of breach of probation in relation to this incident.

Veness was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 21.

