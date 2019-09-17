Vernon council briefs: ice rink, laneway homes, kindness meters and more

A few of the highlights from city council

A temporary ice rink is being examined for the former Civic Arena site.

Vernon staff are researching costing for the placement of a temporary ice rink at the site, where the aging Civic Arena was demolished earlier this year.

A memorandum will be brought to Council at its Oct. 15 regular meeting.

Laneway Homes

Efforts are being investigated into building more affordable housing in the city.

Laneway homes are being considered as a way of better utilizing land and meeting a major demand for housing.

“I think we are missing an opportunity here,” said Coun. Brian Quiring. “Laneway homes provide a great source of affordable housing because you get the land for free. There’s just so much opportunity around for laneway homes.”

City staff are being asked to investigate but Quiring would like to see the requirement that the owner has to live on site removed.

“I think that just stands in the way of these things progressing,” said Quiring.

Parking will also be looked into.

“I think it’s a great idea I’m just a little bit concerned about parking,” said Coun. Scott Anderson.

Kindness meters

Kindness has been cut by more than half in Vernon.

The city’s orange Kindness Meters generated $672.47 in 2018. Meanwhile the meters collected $1,863.82 in 2016 and $1,798.68 in 2017.

The North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society has been selected as the recipient of the 2018 donation.

Coun. Akbal Mund nominated NOYFSS for the funds.

But because the donation is so low compared to previous years, Mayor Victor Cumming has tasked his political colleagues with making up the difference.

“I’m challenging council to match it, and I’m in the for the first round,” said Cumming.

Annual Business Walks

Vernon organizations are taking steps to get to know the city’s small businesses.

The City of Vernon in conjunction with Community Futures North Okanagan, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Vernon Association are undertaking the Annual Business Walks Program as part of Small Business Month on Wednesday, Oct. 2. The program is meant as a five to 10 minute check-in with businesses to gain a better understanding of how things are doing and how business agencies can better support their needs.

Since inception in 2013, over 713 business interviews have taken place through the Business Walks Program.

Development

A hotel could eventually move next door to Polson Park.

A .98 acre parcel on Polson Drive is being rezoned to allow for such a use.

The site is currently used as a septage receiving facility. A new facility is being constructed and set to open this month.

The new zoning would be for high density mixed use in the light industrial area as the lot borders Kal Tire head office and Finning.

A public hearing is slated for Oct. 28.

A five story condominium is also back on the books for Brooks Lane.

The 17-unit development is slated for 7497 and 7501 Brooks Lane.

A public hearing is planned for Oct. 28.

