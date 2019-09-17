Vernon council briefs: ice rink, laneway homes, kindness meters and more

A few of the highlights from city council

A temporary ice rink is being examined for the former Civic Arena site.

Vernon staff are researching costing for the placement of a temporary ice rink at the site, where the aging Civic Arena was demolished earlier this year.

A memorandum will be brought to Council at its Oct. 15 regular meeting.

READ MORE: City of Vernon to develop Civic Arena site into park

Laneway Homes

Efforts are being investigated into building more affordable housing in the city.

Laneway homes are being considered as a way of better utilizing land and meeting a major demand for housing.

“I think we are missing an opportunity here,” said Coun. Brian Quiring. “Laneway homes provide a great source of affordable housing because you get the land for free. There’s just so much opportunity around for laneway homes.”

City staff are being asked to investigate but Quiring would like to see the requirement that the owner has to live on site removed.

“I think that just stands in the way of these things progressing,” said Quiring.

Parking will also be looked into.

“I think it’s a great idea I’m just a little bit concerned about parking,” said Coun. Scott Anderson.

Kindness meters

Kindness has been cut by more than half in Vernon.

The city’s orange Kindness Meters generated $672.47 in 2018. Meanwhile the meters collected $1,863.82 in 2016 and $1,798.68 in 2017.

The North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society has been selected as the recipient of the 2018 donation.

Coun. Akbal Mund nominated NOYFSS for the funds.

But because the donation is so low compared to previous years, Mayor Victor Cumming has tasked his political colleagues with making up the difference.

“I’m challenging council to match it, and I’m in the for the first round,” said Cumming.

READ MORE: Vernon kindness meters program continues

Annual Business Walks

Vernon organizations are taking steps to get to know the city’s small businesses.

The City of Vernon in conjunction with Community Futures North Okanagan, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Vernon Association are undertaking the Annual Business Walks Program as part of Small Business Month on Wednesday, Oct. 2. The program is meant as a five to 10 minute check-in with businesses to gain a better understanding of how things are doing and how business agencies can better support their needs.

Since inception in 2013, over 713 business interviews have taken place through the Business Walks Program.

Development

A hotel could eventually move next door to Polson Park.

A .98 acre parcel on Polson Drive is being rezoned to allow for such a use.

The site is currently used as a septage receiving facility. A new facility is being constructed and set to open this month.

The new zoning would be for high density mixed use in the light industrial area as the lot borders Kal Tire head office and Finning.

A public hearing is slated for Oct. 28.

A five story condominium is also back on the books for Brooks Lane.

The 17-unit development is slated for 7497 and 7501 Brooks Lane.

A public hearing is planned for Oct. 28.

READ MORE: Mobile need exchange considered in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Jeopardy!’ host Trebek says he’s resumed chemotherapy

Just Posted

Sewer project kiboshed by Vernon residents

Majority rules: Okanagan Landing residents say ‘no’ to Claremont Sewer hookup

Vernon ski racer chosen for grant in end game

Makena Kersey, 18, has called it a career following a gruesome leg injury, but story inspires grant

Vernon’s own CSI digging into crime mysteries

Forensic Identification Section a specialized support unit used in various cases

Sagmoen’s in-custody statements under judge’s scrutiny

Sagmoen’s lawyer said statements made by him while in police custody were not provided voluntarily

Homeless man arrested after assaulting Vernon race volunteer

Course markers behind incident in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park race

‘It’s almost surreal’: South Okanagan fire chief, sidekick Sammy recap rescue mission in Bahamas

Chief Larry Watkinson and Sam the disaster dog spent 8 days assisting a search and rescue team

Defense says burden of proof not met in double murder case against Victoria father

Closing statements begin in trial for man accused of killing daughters Christmas 2017

B.C. dog breeder banned again after 46 dogs seized

The SPCA seized the animals from Terry Baker, 66, in February 2018

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

Three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

Vancouver police could be using drones to fight crime by end of year

The police department has already purchased three drones, as well as three others for training

B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard

Police received tip teens and young adults were drinking on party buses and limousines in Surrey

About cyclists and bike paths

LETTER: Kalamalka Road bike path bad design

Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

‘Not true. All fake. Please Stop,’ tweeted Rick Mercer in response

Most Read