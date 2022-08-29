Vernon councillor throws hat in ring

Kari Gares says on her Facebook page it’s been an honour to represent Vernon’s citizens on city council over the past four years.

And she would love to have the honour again, as she used her social media forum to announce her candidacy for re-election.

“I have taken great care in putting in the time which includes engaging with residents on matters that are important to them; researching where necessary before rendering a decision on any subject matter; and taking a strong leadership role in helping move Vernon forward,” said Gares, first elected to council in 2014.

Her top priority for the next four years, she says, is combating the housing crisis.

“We must find solutions that will see a variety of housing options that will address a multitude of housing needs,” said Gares, vice-chair of the Affordable Housing Committee. “We owe it to our community to find creative solutions that will meet the housing demands of today while preventing further erosion of our housing stock.

“We must follow through on a comprehensive plan to tackle the problem. We have made great strides through collaboration with RDNO’s (Regional District North Okanagan) Housing Needs Assessment but we now must translate that work into a working document that provides an action plan with accountability metrics.”

Gares is also chair of the audit committee and sits on the finance and tax role review panel. She is a director with the regional growth management advisory committee, Okanagan Film Commission, and Columbia Shuswap North Okanagan Regional Hospital Board. Gares is also the city’s Vernon Winter Carnival liaison and a member of the North Okanagan Regional Library’s finance committee.

Born and raised in the Okanagan, Gares has called Vernon home since 2005.

“Vernon has a rich history that should be preserved but we cannot do this at the expense of not being inclusive,” she said. “We must embrace our differences and strive to be open, inclusive and respectful when developing policy. We must take great care in understanding how our decisions may impact those around us; but, we must not choose to sit idle.

“It takes a collective team of elected officials, stakeholders and voters to create a vibrant and sustainable community that fosters economic development; culturally inclusive neighborhoods; and encourages climate awareness and practices in order to protect the beauty of where we live.”

Gares joins current incumbent councillors Kelly Fehr, Brian Quiring and Teresa Durning, and Mayor Victor Cumming, in announcing plans to seek-re-election.

The municipal vote is Saturday, Oct. 15.

BC municipal electionCity CouncilVernon