Vernon Search and Rescue was deployed Friday night to help look for an injured snow biker near Vernon. (Kevin Hillier - VSAR)

Vernon search and rescue team battle elements to rescue injured snow biker

Vernon Search and Rescue was tasked with rescue mission Friday night

Poor weather hampered rescuers trying to get to an injured snow biker in the Vernon area on Friday night.

The Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) Society said blizzard like conditions made it impossible for the helicopter pilot to safely perform the rescue.

“We initiated a quick response via helicopter,” said a state on the organization’s Facebook safe. “However, weather conditions were such that the pilot returned to base.”

An avalanche assessment and route planning were completed and a second team was deployed while VSAR’s first team was returning to the airport.

“They travelled through freezing rain, blowing snow and blizzard like conditions but finally reached our injured subject some four hours later,” the post reads.

The patient was assessed and “packaged into our rescue boggan and carefully taken back down the mountain to an awaiting ambulance.”

VSAR offered its thanks to Aurora Helicopters and the Lumby Mabel Lake Snowmobile Association for its assistance in the operation.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Tronson Road fixed after sewer line break

READ MORE: Anti-pipeline protesters blocking Vancouver ports vow to ignore injunction

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Vernon Search and Rescue was deployed Friday night to aid in the search of an injured snowbiker ‘some distance from Vernon,’ its Facebook post reads. (Kevin Hillier - VSAR)

Previous story
WATCH: Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen assault trial

Just Posted

Limited visibility, fog on Vernon highways

Motorists urged to use headlights, drive to conditions

WATCH: Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen assault trial

Trial for 2017 assault charges to begin today

Vernon search and rescue team battle elements to rescue injured snow biker

Vernon Search and Rescue was tasked with rescue mission Friday night

Coldstream grad guides Canada hoops to Olympics

Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe and Team Canada went 3-0 at women’s qualifier in Belgium

Vernon Vipers look to snap Smokies skid

Trail pays visit to Kal Tire Place Sunday having won last four meetings between two teams

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

RCMP find missing man in Merritt plane wreck

The man’s current condition is unknown

Country music star Brett Kissel announced as Memorial Cup concert headliner

The multi-JUNO award winner will perform on Saturday, May. 30. at Kelowna’s Waterfront Park

UPDATE: 33 pipeline protesters arrested while blocking Vancouver ports

The protesters are acting in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Horgan says NDP to highlight ‘what we’ve done, where we’re going’ this month

Politicians return to B.C.’s legislature Tuesday for the speech from the throne

Canada ready to offer more help to China amid coronavirus outbreak, Trudeau says

Most cases of the new coronavirus are mild, but the respiratory illness can be deadly in some people

Princess Cruises confirms new Canadian coronavirus case aboard Diamond Princess

Seven cases of the virus have also been diagnosed in Canada, four in British Columbia and three in Ontario

Morning Start: 26 years ago today, Mike Tyson was sentenced to 10 years in prison

Your morning start for Monday, Feb. 10

Pipeline protesters served with injunction for blocking Vancouver ports

Coastal GasLink protesters ordered to stop blockading access points in Vancouver and Delta

Most Read