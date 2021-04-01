Vernon crews douse shopping cart fire

Investigation handed over to RCMP

Vernon Fire Rescue Services doused an early morning blaze March 31 involving brush and a shopping cart. (Instagram)

Vernon Fire Rescue Services doused an early morning blaze March 31 involving brush and a shopping cart. (Instagram)

Reports of a structure fire led Vernon firefighters to a shopping cart ablaze early Wednesday morning.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services found several large cedar trees, some bushes, a power pole and a shopping cart involved in the 2300 block of 34A Street March 31 around 2:15 a.m.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, keeping it from spreading any further.

By 2:50 a.m., fire crews handed the scene over to RCMP.

“The fire was extinguished and investigators do not suspect any criminality in relation to the cause of the fire,” Vernon RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

No one was hurt in the incident.

READ MORE: Oyama man arrested after chasing women with baseball bat

READ MORE: Highway crash involving semi and boat gnarls Vernon traffic

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prominent Penticton lumber mill shutters
Next story
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 42 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

16 people are currently hospitalized, while eight are in critical care

Vernon Fire Rescue Services doused an early morning blaze March 31 involving brush and a shopping cart. (Instagram)
Vernon crews douse shopping cart fire

Investigation handed over to RCMP

RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Oyama man arrested after chasing women with baseball bat

Vigilante thought the women were involved in a theft from his home

A two-vehicle crash involving a semi has slowed northbound traffic on Highway 97A, April 1, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Highway crash involving semi and boat gnarls Vernon traffic

Traffic backed up to weigh scales on Hwy. 97 northbound lanes

The owner of a generator found in the Gardom Lake area is being sought. (North Okanagan RCMP photo)
‘Is this your generator?’ North Okanagan RCMP

Large, towable unit found in rural Enderby area

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

First responders on the scene of human remains that were found on March 30 under the bridge over the River Channel near Skaha Beach. (Penticton Western News)
RCMP and Coroners investigating after body found under South Okanagan bridge

A jogger spotted the remains around 3:15 p.m. on March 30

Police have cordoned off an area outside a West Kelowna strip mall near Highway 97 and Elk Road on Sunday, March 21. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
RCMP appeals to public for more information regarding West Kelowna homicide

Police looking to speak to the occupants of vehicle that stopped in intersection near crime scene

Part of the Greenwood Forest Products exhaust system has been labelled an “obstacle” by Transport Canada resulting in a shortening of the Penticton Regional Airport runway. (Western News file photo)
Prominent Penticton lumber mill shutters

Employees last day at Greenwood Forest Products is April 2

Although his restaurant has a large patio, Moose Mulligans owner Denny Loughran is frustrated with the recent public health order which shut down indoor dining across B.C. on short notice. (Jim Elliot-Eagle Valley News)
‘Don’t punish everyone because of Whistler and Big White:’ New rules frustrate Shuswap restaurateurs

Business owners upset with B.C. government not providing advance notice

The Vancouver Canucks next three games have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results in players and a member of the coaching staff. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Next 3 Vancouver Canucks games postponed due to COVID-19

2 Canucks players and a coach entered quarantine, in line with NHL COVID-19 protocol

Bebop, a pot-bellied pig found wandering in Langley, is heading to a new home after a stay at the Langley Animal Protection Society’s shelter in Aldergrove. (Happy Herd/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Lost Langley pig finds forever home after time at LAPS shelter

Bebop spent some of his time at the shelter learning to do tricks

The Beanery in Summerland has an outdoor patio area in place. During the most recent COVID-19 restrictions, which took effect March 29 at midnight, additional patio seating has been set up. The municipality of Summerland has improved its process of approving outdoor patio spaces for restaurants affected by the latest regulations. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland sets up rapid approval process for restaurant patios

Fast process approved to help businesses affected by latest COVID-19 restrictions

(File photo)
Police searching for suspect after armed robbery in Okanagan Falls

Multiple police vehicles were seen speeding to the suspect’s vehicle Thursday morning

Most Read