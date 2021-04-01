Vernon crews douse shopping cart fire

Vernon Fire Rescue Services doused an early morning blaze March 31 involving brush and a shopping cart. (Instagram)

Investigation handed over to RCMP

Reports of a structure fire led Vernon firefighters to a shopping cart ablaze early Wednesday morning.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services found several large cedar trees, some bushes, a power pole and a shopping cart involved in the 2300 block of 34A Street March 31 around 2:15 a.m.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, keeping it from spreading any further.

By 2:50 a.m., fire crews handed the scene over to RCMP.

“The fire was extinguished and investigators do not suspect any criminality in relation to the cause of the fire,” Vernon RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

No one was hurt in the incident.

READ MORE: Oyama man arrested after chasing women with baseball bat

READ MORE: Highway crash involving semi and boat gnarls Vernon traffic

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.