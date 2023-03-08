Vernon Cultural Centre could be next home for Dragoons monument

Resident Richard Hamilton is pushing to have the monument erected at the future Cultural Centre

Vernon resident Richard Hamilton is proposing to have the local B.C. Dragoons monument erected at the new Greater Vernon Cultural Centre once it is built. The Greater Vernon Advisory Committee will see a presentation from Hamilton proposing the site at its meeting on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

A British Columbia Dragoons monument that was decommissioned in a Vernon park in 2020 could find a new home in a more prominent location in the city.

Vernon resident Richard Hamilton is requesting that the monument be moved in or adjacent to the new Greater Vernon Cultural Centre once it is built.

Hamilton will pitch the idea to the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee (GVAC) at its meeting today, March 8.

“The British Columbia Dragoons were formed in Vernon in 1911, with armories in Vernon and Kelowna. The regiment continues to serve Canada as a primary reserve unit,” Hamilton’s presentation to GVAC states.

The monument was erected in 1996, paying tribute to all past and present members of the local armoured reserve unit.

The monument was formerly in Linear Park on 25th Avenue but was decommissioned in 2020. According to Hamilton, there were “ongoing problems” with the former location.

“Happily, all the magnificent and historic bronze castings were saved and are presently in the regiment’s safe keeping, in preparation for installation at a new, more respectful site,” Hamilton wrote.

“We are pleased to know the new monument will be placed in a location that will act as a physical symbol and reminder of the great bond that exists between our citizens and service members,” Mayor Victor Cumming said in 2020, well before the idea to put the monument at the future Cultural Centre site was circulated.

