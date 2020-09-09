Vernon Curling Club aiming for league play start mid-October

Club hopes to put ice in after Thanksgiving and begin league play soon after

The Vernon Curling Club will focus on its membership and introducing the sport to newcomers in 2020-21.

While there is no 100 per cent confirmation date as to when play will begin, the club will try to put its ice in after the Thanksgiving long weekend in October, as the facility currently is being used as a temporary homeless shelter.

“Things are still up in the air,” said curling club manager Dave Merklinger, who added league play will definitely go ahead in 2020.

“We will do all the social distancing things, obviously. Curling, to be quite honest, is a low-risk endeavour. There are at most eight people to a sheet (of ice), and they can be socially distanced properly.”

As soon as the club knows exactly when ice can be put in and leagues can commence play, notice will be put out to the club membership and uploaded to its website.

COVID-19 has claimed the club’s biggest annual event, the Prestige Curling Classic cashspiel for 2020, which was slated for Oct. 1-4. The event features some of curling’s best teams including past B.C., Canadian, Olympic and World men’s and women’s champions.

“All cashspiels and bonspiels are off,” said Merklinger. “We’re going to concentrate on the community and our members, and promote the sport to people who have never curled before.”

The club hosted the 2020 B.C. senior men’s and women’s championships in January prior to COVID. No provincial events are slated for the facility in the upcoming season.

The Vernon Curling Club offers traditional curling as well as stick curling for those who have issues bending to deliver a curling rock out of the hack.

The club has leagues for adults and seniors and is looking at operating a junior league for 2020-21.

More information can be found under the COVID-19 FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) on the club’s website.

READ MORE: Vernon Curling Club hosts B.C. stick curling finals

READ MORE: Former junior winners take home Vernon Prestige Classic titles


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon temporary homeless shelter moves to warehouse off 25th Avenue
Next story
Canadians reluctant to remove statues of historical figures now seen as racist: Poll

Just Posted

Vernon Curling Club aiming for league play start mid-October

Club hopes to put ice in after Thanksgiving and begin league play soon after

Vernon temporary homeless shelter moves to warehouse off 25th Avenue

Building owned by BC Housing under renovation ahead of welcoming guests from curling club

From Kolkata to Vernon with love: Smiths celebrate 57 years of bliss

Retired couple enjoying a happy life in Vernon, watching grandchildren grow up

Lake Country girl hiking in honour of grandmother

Climb for Alzheimer’s calls residents to hike 70K kilometres to raise funds for dementia

Vernon chamber announced nominees for excellence awards

Voting to open Sept. 14 for People’s Choice Award

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

Canadians reluctant to remove statues of historical figures now seen as racist: Poll

75% of respondents to the poll were against the Montreal-style ‘spontaneous’ tearing down of Macdonald statues

‘We want him back’: Canucks trying to re-sign goalie Jacob Markstrom

Vancouver GM Jim Benning has long list of NHL off-season tasks

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

Interior Health records nine cases of COVID-19 over long weekend

Fifteen cases remain active, zero hospitalized

Study shows fewer than 1 per cent Canadian blood donors had COVID antibodies

Researchers say antibodies indicate past infection

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Horoscopes for the week of Sept. 8

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Okanagan camera club adapts to challenging times

The club has successfully adapted their fall program to accommodate the changing times.

Most Read