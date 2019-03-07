(Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Vernon dust advisory ended

Last night’s snowfall contributed to improving the air quality in Vernon.

After some snowfall, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and the Interior Health Authority, have ended Vernon’s dust advisory.

It was issued on March 4 due to high concentrations of coarse particulates caused by road traffic stirring up winter traction materials that have accumulated on roadways over the winter months. The changing weather conditions contributed to improving air quality, and this is expected to continue over the next few days.

More information on current air quality can be found at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

Related: Dust advisory issued for Vernon – again

Related: Dust advisory persists in Vernon

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Severe weather kills more than 20 in U.S.
Next story
Update: RCMP investigation not related to missing persons

Just Posted

‘These moments left us in awe’: Coldstream family grateful for support after fire destroys home

A family of five is indebted to the community for their outpouring of support

Letter: Coldstream family thankful for community support

A Coldstream family that lost their home in a fire in February is thankful for the community support

Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic

Three vehicles involved in Thursday morning crash

New snow delights skiers in the Interior

Ski hills received between 10 to 18 cm of snow overnight

Vernon dust advisory ended

Last night’s snowfall contributed to improving the air quality in Vernon.

Vernon students shine at Annual Choral Showcase

Choirs from 14 District 22 schools performed Wednesday at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre.

B.C. tightening rules for farmland reserve exclusion applications

Land commission gets new powers to order landowner records

B.C. hospitals fail to meet rights of mentally ill patients admitted involuntarily: report

Ombudsperson’s report says legal documents only completed in 28 per cent of cases

‘Gaybourhoods’ are expanding, not disappearing: UBC study

Sociology professor Amin Ghaziani says as couples diversify, so does where they call home

School adds strategies to fight extinction of Secwepemc language

Chief Atahm School expansion to accommodate students up to Grade 10

Woman sues Roman Catholic Diocese of Kamloops, alleging sexual abuse

A former teacher wants offices in Kamloops searched for documents related to her case

At Random: The state of journalism in our modern world

With the advent of social media, proper journalism is more important than ever

Suspicious fire damages Kamloops motel

Three units were damaged and four people were displaced by the blaze

Finding support in the Okanagan after the death of a pet

Okanagan Pet Cremation is offering a forum for pet professionals on March 17

Most Read