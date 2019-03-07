Vernon dust advisory ended

Last night’s snowfall contributed to improving the air quality in Vernon.

After some snowfall, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and the Interior Health Authority, have ended Vernon’s dust advisory.

It was issued on March 4 due to high concentrations of coarse particulates caused by road traffic stirring up winter traction materials that have accumulated on roadways over the winter months. The changing weather conditions contributed to improving air quality, and this is expected to continue over the next few days.

More information on current air quality can be found at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

