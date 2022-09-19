Philipp Gruner is running for a trustee seat on the Vernon School District. (Contributed)

Philipp Gruner is running for a trustee seat on the Vernon School District. (Contributed)

Vernon father passionate about education

Philipp Gruner seeks trustee seat with Vernon School District

The local public educational system is something Philipp Gruner has been passionate about for many years.

The father of two young kids attending school in the Vernon School District is looking to be a balanced voice as a school district trustee, letting his name stand for the Oct. 15 municipal elections.

Gruner – who lost a byelecton by one single vote in May 2021 to Jenelle Brewer as both ran against two others to fill the seat vacated by the in-office death of trustee Molly Bono – is looking to work collaboratively with fellow trustees to continue to improve the district while aligning with the new strategic priorities.

Those priorities, he said, include student success, leadership excellence, community connections.

He has regularly attended school board meetings for the last three years and has also been actively involved in the District Parent Advisory Committee (DPAC) and Beairsto Parent Advisory Committee for the last four years.

“The past two years have been difficult for everyone in the school system,” said Gruner. “I want to ensure that in this year, and the years to come, some sense of normalcy returns to all aspects of school life – for the students, teachers, administrators, support staff and parents. My platform goal is to also minimize the financial burden for families and keep funds in the classrooms.”

Gruner has a strong corporate background where he has provided strategic and financial guidance to many for-profit and charitable organizations. Through this experience he said he has excelled at navigating the financial intricacies of large and small organizations to provide the most effective financial governance, budget implementation, and ongoing financial monitoring.

Ultimately, Gruner is looking to be a bridge to the community, which includes teachers, support staff and Greater Vernon, through transparency and more engagement with all partner groups.

“I do not bring a personal agenda to this campaign,” he said. “I’ve had conversations with various school board officials and understand the needs of the school district. Decisions made in this position of trust and authority will impact children and staff for years to come;

“I just want to make sure we provide the best possible educational opportunities to children with the right staff and supports in place to accomplish those goals. I encourage everyone to get to know the candidates for the school trustee positions. Choose the representative(s) with the best knowledge, intentions, and who will help take School District 22 to the next level.”

For more information on Gruner and his platform, please visit his website at www.gruner.ca and follow him on Facebook (@VoteGrunerSD22Trustee) and Instagram (@VotePhilippGrunerSD22Trustee).

READ MORE: Vernon school board byelection decided by single vote

READ MORE: Candidate drops out of Coldstream council race


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC municipal electionElection 2022School DistrictVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. watchdog investigating police chase that sent 2 suspects, 2 civilians to hospital
Next story
Kelowna nurse suspended for giving vulnerable client false COVID information

Just Posted

Philipp Gruner is running for a trustee seat on the Vernon School District. (Contributed)
Vernon father passionate about education

Glenda Downey from the Lake Country Jumping Agility Mutts Club guides Link, a three-year-old Australian shepherd, up and over a teeter-totter during a game of Gamble at the Dog’O’Pogo Dog Agility Trials Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Lumby Lions Campground. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Lumby campground loaded with agile dogs

Deconstruction of the Pleasant Valley Secondary School gymnasium in Armstrong is slated to begin in October. A new, nearly $16 million facility will replace it, slated to be ready for operation in February 2024. (Facebook photo)
Armstrong school gym to undergo wrecking ball

Armstrong incumbent mayor Chris Pieper (left) receives congratulation from fellow heads of municipal governments Christine Fraser (Spallumcheen, from left), James Baker (Lake Country), Sue McKortoff (Osoyoos), Victor Cumming (Vernon) and Cindy Fortin (Peachland) after capturing the Make Water Work Champion title for the fifth time since 2015. (Contributed)
Armstrong crowned water champion for fifth time