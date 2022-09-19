Vernon father passionate about education

The local public educational system is something Philipp Gruner has been passionate about for many years.

The father of two young kids attending school in the Vernon School District is looking to be a balanced voice as a school district trustee, letting his name stand for the Oct. 15 municipal elections.

Gruner – who lost a byelecton by one single vote in May 2021 to Jenelle Brewer as both ran against two others to fill the seat vacated by the in-office death of trustee Molly Bono – is looking to work collaboratively with fellow trustees to continue to improve the district while aligning with the new strategic priorities.

Those priorities, he said, include student success, leadership excellence, community connections.

He has regularly attended school board meetings for the last three years and has also been actively involved in the District Parent Advisory Committee (DPAC) and Beairsto Parent Advisory Committee for the last four years.

“The past two years have been difficult for everyone in the school system,” said Gruner. “I want to ensure that in this year, and the years to come, some sense of normalcy returns to all aspects of school life – for the students, teachers, administrators, support staff and parents. My platform goal is to also minimize the financial burden for families and keep funds in the classrooms.”

Gruner has a strong corporate background where he has provided strategic and financial guidance to many for-profit and charitable organizations. Through this experience he said he has excelled at navigating the financial intricacies of large and small organizations to provide the most effective financial governance, budget implementation, and ongoing financial monitoring.

Ultimately, Gruner is looking to be a bridge to the community, which includes teachers, support staff and Greater Vernon, through transparency and more engagement with all partner groups.

“I do not bring a personal agenda to this campaign,” he said. “I’ve had conversations with various school board officials and understand the needs of the school district. Decisions made in this position of trust and authority will impact children and staff for years to come;

“I just want to make sure we provide the best possible educational opportunities to children with the right staff and supports in place to accomplish those goals. I encourage everyone to get to know the candidates for the school trustee positions. Choose the representative(s) with the best knowledge, intentions, and who will help take School District 22 to the next level.”

