Candidate drops out of Coldstream council race

Richard Enns has dropped out of the running for Coldstream council in the Oct. 15, 2022 municipal election. (Submitted photo)

Richard Enns is no longer in the running for a council seat

There is now one less candidate competing for Coldstream council.

The district’s chief election officer has received and accepted a request from Richard Enns to withdraw his nomination for the office of councillor.

There are still 11 candidates vying for six council seats in the Oct. 15 election: Pat Cochrane, Alex Dantzer, Doug Kirk, Jim Garlick, Stephanie Hoffman, Don R. Jefcoat, Jeremy Levy, John Myhill, Simone Runyan, Jeff Stevenson and Glen Taylor.

The candidates will speak at an all-candidates forum at the Okanagan College lecture theatre Wednesday, Oct. 5, starting at 6:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Co-founder of Armstrong Metalfest vying for council seat

READ MORE: Vanessa Mitchell running for Vernon school board trustee seat

Brendan Shykora

City CouncilElection 2022Municipal election