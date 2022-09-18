Candidate drops out of Coldstream council race

There is now one less candidate competing for Coldstream council.
The district’s chief election officer has received and accepted a request from Richard Enns to withdraw his nomination for the office of councillor.
There are still 11 candidates vying for six council seats in the Oct. 15 election: Pat Cochrane, Alex Dantzer, Doug Kirk, Jim Garlick, Stephanie Hoffman, Don R. Jefcoat, Jeremy Levy, John Myhill, Simone Runyan, Jeff Stevenson and Glen Taylor.
The candidates will speak at an all-candidates forum at the Okanagan College lecture theatre Wednesday, Oct. 5, starting at 6:30 p.m.