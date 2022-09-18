Candidate drops out of Coldstream council race

Richard Enns is no longer in the running for a council seat

Richard Enns has dropped out of the running for Coldstream council in the Oct. 15, 2022 municipal election. (Submitted photo)

There is now one less candidate competing for Coldstream council.

The district’s chief election officer has received and accepted a request from Richard Enns to withdraw his nomination for the office of councillor.

There are still 11 candidates vying for six council seats in the Oct. 15 election: Pat Cochrane, Alex Dantzer, Doug Kirk, Jim Garlick, Stephanie Hoffman, Don R. Jefcoat, Jeremy Levy, John Myhill, Simone Runyan, Jeff Stevenson and Glen Taylor.

The candidates will speak at an all-candidates forum at the Okanagan College lecture theatre Wednesday, Oct. 5, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
City CouncilElection 2022Municipal election

