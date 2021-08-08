Vernon hospital moves ICU, complex needs patients due to wildfire risks

Vernon Jubilee Hospital is relocating ICU and complex needs patients in light of the White Rock Lake Wildfire. Families have been notified. (Glenn Scheske photo)

Interior Health is monitoring potential impacts to health care facilities and services due to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

In response to potential evacuation alerts and orders, Interior Health is preparing for the potential relocation of care home residents and community health clients in the Vernon and Armstrong areas. Planning is underway as a precaution and no community-based relocations have been required at this time.

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital remains open. However, ICU and patients with complex needs are being proactively relocated to ensure continuity of care. Families of all evacuated patients are being notified directly.

While the weather forecast over the next 48 hours is favourable, Interior Health is monitoring developments near Vernon, Armstrong and Spallumcheen as the region remains at risk of wildfire threats.

Wildfire planning includes supporting anyone who may be in isolation due to COVID-19. Interior Health will ensure separate arrangements are made for anyone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 to protect the public from potential exposure.

We continue to work closely with municipalities, regional districts, and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients, and residents.

Those requiring crisis support are encouraged to call the BC Crisis Line at 310-6789.

Everyone is reminded to make preparations for wildfires, and smoky skies as air quality deteriorates by visiting: https://www.interiorhealth.ca/YourEnvironment/Emergency/Wildfires/Pages/default.aspx

Install the BC Wildfire Service mobile app (Android or iOS).

READ MORE: Wildfire causes Vernon transit reduction

READ MORE: Evacuation Order rescinded for portion of OKIB land



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021