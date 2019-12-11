Vernon hospital purchases equipment with help from TB Vets

Video laryngoscope has been high on VJH priority list for lengthy period of time

Carrie Garrod (respiratory therapist, from left), Chad Rideout (manager, perioperative services), Dr. Thomas Cull (chief anesthesiologist), and Michael MacAulay (respiratory services professional practice lead) are excited by the arrival of a video laryngoscope courtesy of the TB Vets. (VJH Foundation photo)

Thousands of people in the North Okanagan who are affected each year by respiratory-related issues will now be breathing easier thanks to the purchase of a new state-of-the-art piece of equipment.

The TB Vets Charitable Foundation has granted the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation the funds to purchase a GlideScope Core, or video laryngoscope.

This piece of surgical equipment was developed for the management of compromised airways, and has been high on the priority list for the medical team at VJH for some time.

“This is a critical and versatile piece of equipment that helps us do our job more effectively without interruptions,” chief anesthesiologist Dr. Tom Cull said. “It’s our first choice for difficult intubations. Not only does it increase patient safety it also enhances operating room efficiency.”

READ MORE: Heart Beat: Events in support of VJH

“This equipment will help give respiratory therapists the ability to visualize airways better and identify problems more readily and clearly, helping patients in the most non-invasive way possible,” said Michael MacAulay, respiratory services professional practice lead.

Carrie Garrod, a VJH respiratory therapist, said: “It’s reassuring to know that we have maximum visualization. When the whole team can see what’s on the screen, it helps us predict, and be ready for what comes next – enabling us to provide the best care for patients.”

With the loyal support of donors, TB Vets continues to arm B.C.’s frontline medical heroes with respiratory equipment, research and education.

“We are proud to provide the funding to VJH Foundation to acquire this lifesaving equipment,” said Kandys Merola, executive director of the TB Vets Foundation.

The GlideScope was delivered to VJH earlier this month and has been a welcomed equipment addition to the operating room team.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.