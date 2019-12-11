Carrie Garrod (respiratory therapist, from left), Chad Rideout (manager, perioperative services), Dr. Thomas Cull (chief anesthesiologist), and Michael MacAulay (respiratory services professional practice lead) are excited by the arrival of a video laryngoscope courtesy of the TB Vets. (VJH Foundation photo)

Vernon hospital purchases equipment with help from TB Vets

Video laryngoscope has been high on VJH priority list for lengthy period of time

Thousands of people in the North Okanagan who are affected each year by respiratory-related issues will now be breathing easier thanks to the purchase of a new state-of-the-art piece of equipment.

The TB Vets Charitable Foundation has granted the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation the funds to purchase a GlideScope Core, or video laryngoscope.

This piece of surgical equipment was developed for the management of compromised airways, and has been high on the priority list for the medical team at VJH for some time.

“This is a critical and versatile piece of equipment that helps us do our job more effectively without interruptions,” chief anesthesiologist Dr. Tom Cull said. “It’s our first choice for difficult intubations. Not only does it increase patient safety it also enhances operating room efficiency.”

READ MORE: Heart Beat: Events in support of VJH

“This equipment will help give respiratory therapists the ability to visualize airways better and identify problems more readily and clearly, helping patients in the most non-invasive way possible,” said Michael MacAulay, respiratory services professional practice lead.

Carrie Garrod, a VJH respiratory therapist, said: “It’s reassuring to know that we have maximum visualization. When the whole team can see what’s on the screen, it helps us predict, and be ready for what comes next – enabling us to provide the best care for patients.”

With the loyal support of donors, TB Vets continues to arm B.C.’s frontline medical heroes with respiratory equipment, research and education.

“We are proud to provide the funding to VJH Foundation to acquire this lifesaving equipment,” said Kandys Merola, executive director of the TB Vets Foundation.

The GlideScope was delivered to VJH earlier this month and has been a welcomed equipment addition to the operating room team.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway
Next story
Two in custody after allegedly assaulting a group of nine youths

Just Posted

James and Jamesy return to Vernon for more Christmas tea

Their Dec. 19 show explores friendship, the joy of giving and a celebration of the imagination

Vernon hospital purchases equipment with help from TB Vets

Video laryngoscope has been high on VJH priority list for lengthy period of time

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Up to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall in the region by Thursday

Armstrong thrift store set for renovations

The Bargain Bin will close facility Jan. 14, but open small retail outlet in Oddfellows Hall

Santa to ride into Armstrong in style

Big man in red will ride into town on classic fire truck for annual Santa Run

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

Community Foundation provides funding to Summerland organizations

More than $18,000 in grant funding given to Recope, the arts council and the food bank

B.C. cities top the list for most generous in Canada on GoFundMe

Chilliwack took the number-two spot while Kamloops was at the top of the list

Two in custody after allegedly assaulting a group of nine youths

The suspects were apprehended by police near Highway 33 and McCulloch Road

Osoyoos RCMP officer allegedly under investigation for indecent act

The officer is currently suspended with pay

South Okanagan Cycling Without Age chapter tops in North America

The Penticton chapter of Cycling with Age provides more rides than others in North America.

Kelowna man who assaulted and threatened two women sentenced

Russell McDermid was sentenced to 22 months in prison followed by three years of probation

Summerland Steam earn one win, one loss in Junior B hockey action

Team is now in third place in its division

Summerland utility rates to increase

Water rates to rise by five per cent, sewer by 3.5 per cent and electrical by 4.4 per cent

Most Read