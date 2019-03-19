Vernon RCMP officers arrest a man in connection with a disturbance at a residence on Alexis Park Drive late Monday afternoon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon man arrested following disturbance

Suspect seen fleeing home, tracked down by Vernon RCMP officers

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP currently have one man in custody after responding to a disturbance on Alexis Park Drive early Monday evening.

The incident happened in the 4200 block at around 5 p.m.

Front line officers arrived on-scene to find a male suspect running from his residence north along Alexis Park Drive. At this time, officers attempted to apprehend the male, however when doing so the suspect allegedly assaulted officers, uttered threats and attempted to damage a police vehicle.

RELATED: Vernon RCMP officers get their man

“The male was quickly taken into custody by officers and transported to the RCMP detachment where he remains in custody,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

A 31 year old Vernon man is facing possible charges of assault, assaulting a peace officer, uttering threats and mischief. He is scheduled to appear in court on today’s date.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon ordered to reinstate terminated firefighters caught having sex at work

Just Posted

Vernon ordered to reinstate terminated firefighters caught having sex at work

City believes arbitration board erred, exploring options

Updated: Scene cleared after accident near Ellison Lake

An accident near Ellison Lake near Kelowna and Lake Country is causing traffic delays

Vernon dust advisory continues

Dusty conditions are mainly caused by road traffic stirring up winter traction materials that have accumulated over winter months.

‘The whole city has changed:’ Okanagan woman in New Zealand reacts to mosque attacks

An expatriate and Muslim students at UBC Okanagan deeply affected by white supremacist shooting

Spallumcheen farrier among best in shoe business

Adam Degenstein is a six-time member of Canada’s national farrier team

Temperatures on the rise for the Okanagan Valley

Okanagan-Shuswap weekday weather update

Mom concerned with needles found at Central Okanagan park

Maria Beinarowitz, who has a five-year-old son, said she’s noticed a fair amount at a Kelowna park

Dozens of B.C. temperature records smashed as spring brings early warmth

Squamish Airport was the hottest spot in all of Canada on Monday

VIDEO: Vancouver police release clip of ‘life-altering’ 2018 assault in search for suspects

The attack happened at about 2 a.m. on Mar. 31, 2018, outside Pierre’s Champagne Lounge in Yaletown

UBC Okanagan Heat athletes nominated for awards

28th Annual Athletic Awards Celebration will recognize the star athletes

Hackers seek holes in B.C. Hydro power grid, auditor says

System meets standards, but local outages still a concern

Penticton resident baffled about odd thefts

Security footage shows a woman and her dog taking the mat from the property on March 13

B.C. RCMP stop cyclist with no helmet, find out he’s wanted for murder

Kyle Antonio Dias, 19, to face second-degree murder charge in Toronto

British Columbia Teachers’ Federation welcomes new leader

Teri Mooring will take over as president this summer

Most Read