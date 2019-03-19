Vernon man arrested following disturbance

Suspect seen fleeing home, tracked down by Vernon RCMP officers

Vernon RCMP officers arrest a man in connection with a disturbance at a residence on Alexis Park Drive late Monday afternoon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP currently have one man in custody after responding to a disturbance on Alexis Park Drive early Monday evening.

The incident happened in the 4200 block at around 5 p.m.

Front line officers arrived on-scene to find a male suspect running from his residence north along Alexis Park Drive. At this time, officers attempted to apprehend the male, however when doing so the suspect allegedly assaulted officers, uttered threats and attempted to damage a police vehicle.

“The male was quickly taken into custody by officers and transported to the RCMP detachment where he remains in custody,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

A 31 year old Vernon man is facing possible charges of assault, assaulting a peace officer, uttering threats and mischief. He is scheduled to appear in court on today’s date.



