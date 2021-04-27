Heather Barker, 37, died in hospital after she was found unresponsive in a Vernon home in March 2018. (File photo)

Vernon man charged with manslaughter out on bail

Arraignment hearing scheduled for next month in Heather Barker case

A Vernon man charged with the 2018 manslaughter of a 37-year-old mother of three has been released on bail.

Shaun Ross Wiebe, former owner of Wiebe’s Pharmacy in the Discovery Plaza on 35th Street, was arrested on Jan. 22, 2021, in connection with the death of Heather Barker at a home in the Rise development.

Barker, originally of Langley, was found unresponsive in a Cordon Place home March 15, 2018, and died in hospital the next day.

Wiebe was ordered released Tuesday, April 27, on $100,000 bail with $10,000 cash deposit and one surety in the amount of $90,000.

The decision was made in provincial court on Monday, April 26. An arraignment hearing has been scheduled for May 25, confirmed BC Prosecution Service criminal appeals and special prosecutions counsel Gordon Comer.

Wiebe was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm stemming from an incident in February 2018.

The charges against Wiebe have yet to be proven in court.

