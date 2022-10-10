Volunteers for such programs as the Crisis Line are being sought by the Vernon and District Branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association. (File photo)

Vernon mental health branch seeks volunteers

Volunteers have ‘far-reaching impact on Vernon’

The Vernon and district branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association recognizes the impact and power volunteerism brings to the community

Mental health impacts everyone and residents have the opportunity to use their time, skills, connections, and resources to make a difference. Volunteers have a far-reaching impact on CMHA Vernon, and its success would not be possible without their dedication, support, and enthusiasm.

“Volunteering for CMHA Vernon is a great way to encourage conversations about mental health in the community, reduce the stigma and help reduce the impact of anxiety and depression,” said the Vernon branch in a release.

“Why volunteer? The benefits of volunteering can last a lifetime — not only for those who you are helping, but for you as well.”

Studies show that regular volunteer activity can have a positive effect on mental and physical health.

Volunteering with CMHA provides the opportunity to build skills, learn more about mental health and meet new people, while helping build a more caring community.

Because of the benefits of volunteering, CMHA Vernon especially encourages those personally affected by mental illness to volunteer.

Current volunteer opportunities include:

• Good Morning Program;

• Crisis Line;

• Trans Peer Support;

• Care to Speak Program.

“Volunteerism touches every area of the North Okanagan – social services, arts and culture, sports and recreation, community building, education, environment and more – volunteers fill service gaps that add to the vibrancy of our everyday lives,” said CMHA Vernon.

“Volunteers who are willing to step up and give their time help make all the difference to children, youth and families in our communities who are struggling with mental health challenges. Volunteers make a difference, whether it is a few hours a week or a few hours a month. Volunteers have a direct and lasting impact on the community we all love – and we are deeply grateful for their commitment.”

You too can make a difference by becoming a volunteer. When you do, you become part of a helping network – part of a caring community.

To learn more about how to get involved with CMHA Vernon visit https://cmhavernon.ca/volunteering/

roger@vernonmorningstar.com
mental healthVernonvolunteers

