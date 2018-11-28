Vernon murder case to continue in the new year

Paramjit Singh Bogarh will appear next Jan. 7

The pre-trial conference of a Vernon murder case continues.

Paramjit Singh Bogarh was not in Vernon Law Courts Wednesday, Nov. 28 as defence lawyer Russ Chamberlain and Crown prosecutor Ann Katrine Saettler, alongside Crown counsels Paige Johnstone and Mallory Treddenick, connected to the quiet courtroom via telephone for the conference.

Details arising from that hearing are covered under a court-ordered publication ban issued at Bogarh’s last pre-trial conference Nov. 13.

Bogarh will appear in Vernon Law Courts via video at 10 a.m. Jan. 7, followed by further pre-trial conference discussion Jan. 8 at 9 a.m.

The accused is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiring to commit murder relating to the New Year’s Eve 1986 death of his spouse Saminder Kaur Bogarh.

Bogarh was denied bail by Justice Frank Cole in June and remains in custody. None of the charges against him have been proven in court.

Vernon murder case to continue in the new year

