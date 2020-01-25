Vernon museum praises local group for spearheading RCMP Appreciation Day

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold, from left, Vernon-Monashee MLA Eric Foster and City of Vernon Coun. Kari Gares present Inspector Kevin Keane with the framed proclamation declaring Feb. 1, 2020, RCMP Appreciation Day in British Columbia on Dec. 17, 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police will soon be recognized for 100 years of dedicated service across Canada, and the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is praising the local group that helped make it all happen.

Feb. 1 has been officially proclaimed Royal Canadian Mounted Police Appreciation Day. One week before the occasion the museum commended the Vernon RCMP Appreciation Committee, which garnered grassroots and political support for the idea.

“This committee, chaired by Martin Von Holst, has worked hard over the past six months to bring attention to the 100th anniversary of dedicated service by Royal Canadian Mounted Police to communities across Canada,” a museum spokesperson said in a press release on Saturday, Jan. 25.

MLA Eric Foster presented RCMP Inspector Kevin Keane with a copy of the B.C. government’s proclamation on Dec. 17, 2019, in a media event hosted at the museum.

The museum is involved in the planning of RCMP Appreciation Day, distributing free window placards to businesses and community members throughout Vernon.

“We encourage businesses and citizens to post these cards in car and home windows as well as storefronts as a sign to RCMP members that we value their work.”

The cards will be made available at the Downtown Vernon Association, Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, and Chamber of Commerce.

The committee has announced several upcoming events to mark the special occasion scheduled for the new year.

Students of School District No. 22 will be taking part in classroom projects while learning more about the role of RCMP and first responders in the community. Once complete, examples of the projects will be on display at the museum.

The Vernon Vipers will also give the RCMP a nod when they hit the ice Jan. 31. And finally, the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives will be hosting a special recognition event on Feb. 1. The history of RCMP contributions and first responders will be on display throughout the museum. Attendees are encouraged to wear red colours to the game in support of Canada’s Mounties.

Brendan Shykora