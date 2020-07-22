Vernon night work may get noisy

Night work may cause some noise and traffic disturbances this week for some residents in the downtown area of Vernon. (Vernon map)

Upcoming road work may cause some noise in the night near downtown Vernon.

A sanitary sewer main flushing project will require overnight work on a portion of 31st Street this week. Part of the project includes CCTV inspection of the infrastructure, which means the work needs to be done when there is minimum flow moving through the sewer system.

Crews will be doing the work between 35th and 39th avenues starting Wednesday, July 22. The work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 24, and will run between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. daily.

“While flushing is taking place, residents in the surrounding area may hear some noise,” Vernon’s utilities coordinator said. “Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions, however, it is recommended area residents keep their windows closed overnight, if possible.”

The project may also require temporary overnight closures on 37th Avenue between 30th and 28A street; however, the area will be open during the day.

“The city apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates your patience while this project is completed in a timely manner.”

