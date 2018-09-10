Vernon-North Okanagan seek trio wanted on warrants

Warrants for two men and one women include failing to comply with probation, robbery and theft

Louis McIlvenna (from left), Michael Carlson and Candice Beenham have outstanding warrants and are being sought by the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP. (RCMP photos)

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are releasing Vernon’s wanted persons for the period of Sept. 10-24:

Louis McIlvenna is wanted for failing to comply with a probation order.

McIlvenna, 39, is Caucasian, six-foot-four, 179 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Michael Carlson is wanted for robbery and failing to comply with probation.

Carlson, 43, is five-foot-nine, 199 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Candice Beenham is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with probation and two counts of theft under $5,000.

Beenham, 36, is Caucasian, five-foot-three, 161 pounds with blond hair and green eyes.

“Do not approach or attempt to apprehend these individuals,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.



