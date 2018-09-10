Louis McIlvenna (from left), Michael Carlson and Candice Beenham have outstanding warrants and are being sought by the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP. (RCMP photos)

Vernon-North Okanagan seek trio wanted on warrants

Warrants for two men and one women include failing to comply with probation, robbery and theft

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are releasing Vernon’s wanted persons for the period of Sept. 10-24:

Louis McIlvenna is wanted for failing to comply with a probation order.

McIlvenna, 39, is Caucasian, six-foot-four, 179 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Michael Carlson is wanted for robbery and failing to comply with probation.

Carlson, 43, is five-foot-nine, 199 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Candice Beenham is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with probation and two counts of theft under $5,000.

Beenham, 36, is Caucasian, five-foot-three, 161 pounds with blond hair and green eyes.

“Do not approach or attempt to apprehend these individuals,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
