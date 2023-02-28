Vernon outdoor rink put on ice for season

The Zamboni at Vernon’s Centennial Outdoor Rink heads into its new bay, buiilt this year to house the machine. The popular outdoor rink is now closed for the season. (City of Vernon photo)

Vernon’s Centennial Outdoor Rink has closed for the season.

Recreation Services thanks everyone who came out to enjoy some time on the ice with drop-in activities such as public skating and shinny hockey. The popular rink at the Vernon Recreation Centre also housed Jam Can Curling during the recent Vernon Winter Carnival.

Rink staff is already looking forward to next winter when maintenance of the outdoor rink will become much easier. This is thanks to the recent completion of a new Zamboni bay immediately adjacent to the ice sheet.

Previously, the Zamboni for the Centennial Outdoor Rink was housed in the Priest Valley Arena. When it was needed to clear and flood the ice outside, it would have to travel through the curling rink parking lot and the lane way between the curling rink and the recreation centre.

However, now that the new bay is complete, the Zamboni can drive immediately onto the ice, which is a great safety improvement around the rink for pedestrians, skating participants and staff, and shortens the time it will take to clear the ice.

