Vernon pedals its way past 10K kilometres in Go By Bike Week

The City of Vernon’s Go By Bike challenge will take place virtually from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020. (Contributed)

North Okanagan cyclists pedalled more than 10,000 kilometres during the City of Vernon’s annual fall Go By Bike Week.

That’s equivalent to riding from Vernon to Fredericton, N.B., and back.

“We hope that you’ll keep the momentum going and continue getting outside and active this fall and beyond,” the city said in a Wednesday, Oct. 14, statement.

In total, 233 riders took 708 trips by bike saving 2,171 kilograms of greenhouse gas (GHGs) emissions between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4.

Twenty-two local teams participated in the week-long riding challenge from a variety of sectors from education and government to non-profit and general community members.

The City of Vernon’s team Velocity cycled their way into top place biking a total of 631 km saving 137 kg GHGs. The Kalamalka Forestry Centre’s Clearcut Solutions pedalled 503 km saving 109 kg GHGs. The 25th Street Gang followed up totalling 444 km saving 97 kg GHGs.

Liz Thomson was the top rider in the North Okanagan with more than 580 km behind her, Ken Taves logged the most trips at 24 and Steven Ross was awarded the local grand prize of $1,000 to a bike shop of his choice.

Go By Bike Week is a part of the City of Vernon’s larger strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than doubling trips made by bike in our community by 2040.

It is organized across the province by GoByBike BC Society with the support of generous sponsors, including the Province of British Columbia, BC Hydro, ICBC, Exodus Travels, and Big Bear Software. You can learn more at www.gobybikebc.ca.

