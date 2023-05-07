Vernon Pickleball Association looking to expand facility

The Vernon Pickleball Association wants to move into phase three of its development at Marshall Fields with the construction of a new facility. Vernon council will be given a presentation by the association at its next meeting Monday, May 8, 2023. (Vernon Pickleball Association photo)

The Vernon Pickleball Association has its sights set on a new facility at its world-class site on Marshall Fields, pending some support from the City of Vernon.

In a presentation that will be put before council at its next meeting Monday, May 8, the association says membership has grown significantly since the pickleball courts were completed in 2018 and a $1.2 million campaign to put a roof over them came to fruition in 2021.

The club has seen 159 per cent growth in the past three years and currently has 950 members, up from 400 members in 2020. The club is also seeing 80,000 player hours per year and has attracted major events such as the B.C. Provincial Tournament.

The association is looking to embark on a third phase of the pickleball site after phases one and two resulted in a “very significant positive impact on physical and mental health for a large number of Vernon taxpayers.”

With the growth the club has seen in its first years, the association says it’s time to expand and add more amenities. First and foremost, the association says washrooms need to be added to the site.

There is also a need for a separate space for reception, check-in and footwear changing. The association also says members want more common areas, inside and outside.

The association is proposing the Herrman House, named after its founding member. The Herrman House would be a 2,000 square-foot building located to the right of the front garage door at the Marshall Fields facility. The building would include a reception area with social space, a club manager office, a meeting space, washrooms, footwear changing space and an outdoor social plaza.

The estimated cost of the building is $700,000. The association says members and the club could contribute $500,000, and it’s asking the city to contribute the remaining $200,000.

“In spite of mammoth and unique efforts by membership, we need a little city help to finish the project,” the association says.

The association is targeting a July 2023 construction start.

The pickleball facility will soon be teeming with players as the Vernon Pickleball Association gets set to host B.C.’s first Provincial Pickleball Championship starting Friday, May 12, and running through to Sunday, May 14.

Brendan Shykora

