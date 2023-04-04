Vernon tennis players seek more court space

The VTA has four outdoor courts, located at Marshall Field (Contributed).

For all the racket lovers around the city, the Vernon Tennis Association is hosting their AGM on Wednesday, April 19.

If you are looking for insight into the tennis community around Vernon, the AGM is the perfect place, as you can hear from current members, along with other diehard tennis fans around the Okanagan.

Among the many agenda items include: the approval of the 2023 financial budget, nomination, election of board members, discussion/approval of adult tennis programs (including drop-in, league play, lessons and tournaments) and discussion on junior tennis programs.

There will also be talk about the condition and the need for more courts at Marshall Field, as there are currently just four outdoor courts available, whereas pickleball has 12 covered courts.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at People Place, 3402 27th Ave.

You do not have to be a previous member of the of the VTA to attend, as memberships will go on sale at the conclusion of the AGM.

For more information on the VTA, visit vernontennis.com.

